WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

227 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN, COLORADO AND RIVER BURN AREAS IN

EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall are possible over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn

areas.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn

area is expected with 3 to 6 inches up to and during the period of

the watch. Rain rates of up to 1 inch per hour will be possible

from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Residents

near the burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts.

Be sure to stay up to date with information from local

authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of

low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in

and near recent wildfire burn scars.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn areas, which

may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

