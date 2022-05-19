WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

213 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Gusts above 50 mph possible at the highest peaks.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara

Hills and East Bay Hills.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong and gusty winds will result

in near-critical fire weather conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

