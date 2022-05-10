WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

505 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Sonoma

and west central Napa Counties through 530 PM PDT...

At 505 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Calistoga, or 9 miles northeast of Santa Rosa, moving southeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Santa Rosa, Windsor, St. Helena, Calistoga, Larkfield-Wikiup, Deer

Park and Angwin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3862 12276 3867 12260 3856 12239 3845 12255

3843 12280

TIME...MOT...LOC 0005Z 322DEG 9KT 3856 12262

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

