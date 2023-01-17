WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 1044 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 5000 feet. Snow showers possible at times through the afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains above 5000 feet. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow level will be near 4000 feet. A trace to an inch of snow possible between 4000-5000 feet. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather