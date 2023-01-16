WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

843 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

San Diego River At Fashion Valley affecting San Diego County.

For the San Diego River...including Fashion Valley...Minor flooding

is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 3 PM PST this

afternoon.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Diego River At Fashion Valley.

* WHEN...Until midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 11.3 feet, Flood stage. Minor flood. Low water

crossings on the river in Mission Valley are closed and under

water. Roads impacted include...Fashion Valley Road, Avenida Del

Rio, Camino Del Este, Camino De La Reina, and Mission Center Road.

Water flows into Fashion Valley parking lot. Fashion Valley

transit center closed.

At 13.5 feet, Parking structures designed for flooding fill with

water. Golf course under water. Portions of Hotel Circle Road

North under water. Access restrictions to hotels possible. Trolley

station at Fashion Valley impacted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:17 AM PST Monday the stage was 12.8 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:17 AM PST Monday was 12.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2

feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just

after midnight tonight.

- Flood stage is 11.3 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

12.5 feet on 04/10/2020.

