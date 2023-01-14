WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 111 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 Updated to change the Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for the SBD and RIV County mountains ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches through Monday night. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM Sunday to 4 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be too high for snow accumulations with tonights storm, but a second colder storm late Sunday into Monday will bring the potential for accumulating snow to the San Diego Mountains. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow accumulations up to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000 feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 7000 feet through Sunday morning, tapering to occasional snow showers through Monday morning. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along the ridges and desert slopes. Another round of now will arrive on Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. Snow levels will vary between 5000 and 7000 feet. See total accumulations expected below. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Total Snow accumulations by Tuesday morning...3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Marin, southeastern Sonoma and south central Napa Counties through 145 PM PST... At 110 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cotati, or near Rohnert Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Napa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Sonoma, Cotati, Boyes Hot Springs, Eldridge, El Verano, Glen Ellen, Temelec, Fetters Hot Spring and Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3837 12233 3816 12235 3816 12241 3814 12241 3811 12244 3812 12245 3812 12246 3818 12284 3836 12282 TIME...MOT...LOC 2110Z 275DEG 26KT 3827 12274 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather