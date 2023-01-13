WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

115 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,

Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San

Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San

Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego

County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- An Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late

Saturday afternoon, with a quick passage through late

Saturday evening, with rain rates of one-half inch per hour

possible, at times, after dark. Locally more intense rates

possible along the coastal slopes of the mountains.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

