WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 102 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet, local sets to 10 feet will continue through the day. Highest surf is in southern San Diego County. Surf will briefly decrease Thursday before a new long-period (17 second), west swell from 280 degrees creates additional high surf. Surf of 8 to 10, locally up to 12 feet possible in San Diego County and 6 to 8 feet in Orange County.

* WHERE...San Diego County and Orange County beaches.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor beach erosion. Minor coastal flooding of low lying beach areas and parking lots around high tide this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 4.7 ft at 1048 AM today.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.