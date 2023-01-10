WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1045 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1045 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing

urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Rialto, Chino,

Redlands, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass, Lake Arrowhead and

Rancho Cucamonga.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

county, San Bernardino.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

- At 1045 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

San Bernardino, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa,

Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass,

Lucerne Valley and Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

rainfall is expected, including over roadways. Minor and shallow

debris flows over recent burn areas, including the Fish and Lake

burn scars.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County of southwest California.

* WHEN...Until 1215 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and

near recent wildfire burn scars. Rises in small streams and

normally dry streams. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor

drainage areas.

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Rainfall rates

between 0.50 and 1.00 inches per hour have been observed.

This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Long Beach, Pasadena, Mount Wilson.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger

shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable

of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn

scars.

It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers,

or creeks which can become dangerous in heavy rains. Campers and

hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather