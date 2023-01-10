WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 752 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 752 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hesperia, Apple Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass, Lucerne Valley and Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marin, southeastern Sonoma and south central Napa Counties through 830 AM PST... At 753 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lucas Valley-Marinwood, or near Novato, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Napa, San Rafael, Novato, American Canyon, Sonoma, Fairfax, San Geronimo, Lucas Valley-Marinwood, Black Point-Green Point, Woodacre, Lagunitas-Forest Knolls, Temelec and Santa Venetia. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3827 12220 3827 12221 3826 12222 3826 12220 3825 12221 3822 12219 3819 12222 3816 12220 3816 12241 3813 12243 3811 12250 3806 12248 3802 12250 3798 12268 3806 12275 3832 12243 3830 12238 3833 12237 3834 12239 3840 12231 TIME...MOT...LOC 1553Z 233DEG 37KT 3806 12261 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather