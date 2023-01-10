WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

405 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,

Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San

Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A strong Pacific storm will bring an extended period of

moderate to locally heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall rates

are likely over the San Bernardino County mountains where

flooding and debris flows are most likely through this

afternoon. There is also the potential for higher intensity

rainfall from showers and isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon as the cold front moves southeastward across the

area.

Tuesday.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Santa

Barbara and and much of San Luis Obispo Counties through 515 AM

PST...

At 400 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

moving east up to 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail. A weak and

brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

SOURCE...Radar and instrument indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Santa Maria...

San Luis Obispo...

Lompoc...Paso Robles...

Pismo Beach...

Atascadero...

Arroyo Grande...

Nipomo...

Vandenberg Air Force Base...

Orcutt...

Los Alamos...

Grover Beach...

Guadalupe...

Santa Margarita...

Shandon...

Baywood-Los Osos...

Templeton...

Vandenberg Village...

Lake Lopez...

Oceano...

Black Mountain...

and Avila Beach.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3579 12019 3561 12019 3561 12009 3553 12009

3547 12000 3544 11999 3544 11991 3447 12027

3444 12045 3453 12052 3458 12065 3470 12060

3476 12064 3486 12061 3490 12067 3512 12063

3517 12070 3516 12077 3525 12090 3579 12070

TIME...MOT...LOC 1200Z 250DEG 33KT 3604 12059 3399 12133

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather