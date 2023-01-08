WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

801 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys. Strongest gusts will be along the ridge tops and near

the desert foothills.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power

outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive.

