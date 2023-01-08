WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 146 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... Elevated surf has become localized to portions of the southern San Diego County coast so the Beach Hazards Statement will be allow to expire. Additional rounds of elevated to potentially high surf expected later in the week. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather