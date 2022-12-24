WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

344 AM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

TODAY...

* WHAT...Beach flooding associated with King Tides near 7 feet

this morning.

* WHERE...Impacted beaches include Mission Beach, Pacific Beach,

Seaside and Cardiff State Beaches, Oceanside Strand, Balboa

Peninsula in Newport Beach, and Sunset Beach.

* WHEN...Through this morning. High tides will be lower each

morning early next week.

* IMPACTS...The King Tides combined with surf of 2 to 4 feet could

produce minor flooding of low lying beach parking lots and beach

boardwalks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Tide times in Southern California this

week:

Saturday 12/24:

High tide 7.0 ft at 8:54 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 4:20 PM.

Sunday 12/25:

High tide 6.7 ft at 9:42 AM. Low tide -1.5 ft at 5:08 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be alert of flooding near beaches. Boaters should be extremely

cautious navigating near times of low tide.

