WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 443 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow showers and gusty southwest winds expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches from 4000 to 6000 ft, 4 to 6 inches possible from 6000 to 7000 feet, and up to 8 inches possible above 7000 feet. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...Through 10 PM today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to icy roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow squalls are possible, greatly restricting visibility at times. Snow could impact travel conditions through the Cajon Pass. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow showers and gusty west winds expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Isolated amounts to 10 inches. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of the I-8 could be impacted with snow and ice. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. 1 to 6 inches likely above 4000 feet. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Convective snow showers could lower the snow level to around 2500 feet at times. Heavier showers of rain and small hail could create hazardous road conditions at times. Snowfall of 6 inches is possible on the highest peaks. Slow down and use caution while traveling.