WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1225 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 100 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1224 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5

inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, San Clemente, Encinitas, National

City, Coronado, Del Mar, Fallbrook and Camp Pendleton.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

