WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

752 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 951 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 951 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways possible. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban areas is possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 752 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.50 inches of

rain have fallen in one hour.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Ontario,

Corona, Rialto, Chino and Redlands.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

