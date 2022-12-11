WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 630 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 828 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 828 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 630 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen in one hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Devore, Muscoy and San Antonio Heights. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather