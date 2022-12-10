WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

331 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches from 4500 to 6000 ft, 4 to 10 inches possible from 6000

to 7000 feet, and 12 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet Winds

could gust as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday through 6 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will begin near 7000 feet

Sunday morning, falling to 4500-5500 feet Sunday evening, and

3500-4000 feet Sunday night. Snow is possible through the Cajon

Pass Sunday night into Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and strong southwest to west winds possible.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday through 10 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest to west winds of 20-35 mph with

gusts to 50 to 60 mph. Light snow is possible on Interstate 8

near Crestwood Summit on Monday.

