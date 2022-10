WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1046 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

Elevated surf and high rip current risk have diminished.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather