WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 21, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 425 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM SUNDAY... * WHAT...Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____