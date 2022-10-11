WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 1212 PM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 210 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 210 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1212 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Big Bear City, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather