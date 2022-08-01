WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1250 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino

County through 130 PM PDT...

At 1249 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Pioneertown, or 17 miles east of Onyx Summit,

moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pioneertown, Johnson Valley and Rimrock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3432 11648 3426 11644 3421 11644 3413 11647

3413 11650 3436 11665 3443 11641 3441 11640

3436 11641

TIME...MOT...LOC 1949Z 148DEG 14KT 3425 11642

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

