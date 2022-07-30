WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service San Diego CA 1230 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM TODAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...The Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain from showers and thunderstorms. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather