WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

435 PM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central San

Diego County through 515 PM PDT...

At 434 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mount Laguna, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mount Laguna, Hwy S2 Between Canebrake And Imperial County Line, Hwy

S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake and

Canebrake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3286 11648 3294 11645 3293 11616 3274 11622

TIME...MOT...LOC 2334Z 278DEG 9KT 3289 11637

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather