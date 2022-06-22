WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 556 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RIVERSIDE AND NORTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM PDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Periods of moderate rain, lightning, and gusty winds are possible as the thunderstorm continues to weaken. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather