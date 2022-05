WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

949 PM PDT Sun May 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Winds will gradually decrease overnight, though local wind gusts

40 to 45 MPH will continue until around 1 AM, especially through

San Gorgonio Pass.

