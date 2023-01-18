CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

127 PM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

2000 to 3000 feet, up to 12 inches over the higher peaks.

* WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow levels will initially be around

2500 to 3000 feet, then drop 1500 to 2000 feet by late evening.

Accumulating snow could impact travel on Interstate 5 north of

Shasta Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches above 4500 feet with 15 to 20 inches above 5500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park.

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 3000 to 4000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches from 3000 to 4500 feet with 10 to 20 inches over higher

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate

80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway

88 over Carson Pass.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches. Heavy snow could reduce visibility.

