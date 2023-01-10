CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

746 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of central and northern

California, including the following areas, in central California,

Placer. In northern California, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El

Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus,

Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

Flood waters have receded. Most of the heavy rain has ended. Urban

and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.

Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

