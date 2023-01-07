CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 300 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet expected this weekend with several more feet of accumulation possible early next. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Tuesday. Snow develops today, becoming heavy tonight into Sunday morning. Heavy snow again Monday into Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in periods of near whiteout conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will mostly be around 4000 to 5000 feet, but will gradually rise to 7000 to 8000 feet Monday afternoon into Monday night, lowering back to around 4500 to 5000 feet Tuesday. Significant travel impacts will likely persist at the higher pass levels on Monday. Strongest winds will be Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Monday through Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South\/southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley and Motherlode. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 1 PM PST Sunday. Strongest wind expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils may allow for trees to topple more easily with gusts of this magnitude. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather