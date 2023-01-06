CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1015 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of northern California,

including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central

Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County

to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley,

Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake

Area / Northern Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley.

Additional flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate

threat. Area rivers, creeks, streams will continue to run high.

Please heed remaining road closures!

The Flood Watch for a portion of central California has been

cancelled. Significant rainfall has ended across the watch area.

_____

