CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

223 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

area, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high and

are expected to rise with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOE AND ELKHORN FIRES IN THE AUGUST

COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall continue to be possible over the Doe and Elkhorn Fires in

the August Complex Burn Scar.

areas, Central Sacramento Valley and Mountains Southwestern Shasta

County to Western Colusa County.

* WHEN...From this afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Doe and Elkhorn Fires in the

August Complex Burn Scar is expected up to and during the period

of the watch. Residents near the Doe and Elkhorn Fires in the

August Complex Burn Scar should prepare for potential flooding

impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local

authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of

low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in

and near recent wildfire burn scars. Storm drains and ditches may

become clogged with debris.

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the Doe and Elkhorn Fires in the August Complex

Burn Scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

possible. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high,

particularly along the Consumes and Mokelumne Rivers, and are

expected to rise with more heavy rain.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MOSQUITO, CALDOR WEST, AND RIVER BURN

SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

rainfall continue to be possible over the Mosquito burn scar,

Caldor West burn scar, and River burn scar.

area, Motherlode.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Mosquito, Caldor West, and River

burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch.

Residents near the Mosquito, Caldor West, and River burn scar

should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up

to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall

could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street

flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars.

Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

rainfall over the Mosquito, Caldor West, and River burn scar,

which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento

Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley

and Southern Sacramento Valley.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DIXIE WEST BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT

FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

rainfall continue to be possible over the Dixie West burn scar.

areas, Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Western Plumas

County/Lassen Park.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dixie West burn scar is expected

up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dixie

West burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be

sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas,

urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent

wildfire burn scars. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged

with debris.

rainfall over the Dixie West burn scar, which may lead to

flash flooding and debris flows.

area, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast

Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez

Valley, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Some

roadways that may be affected by strong winds include US

Highways 1 and 101 and State Routes 41, 46, and 246 across the

coast and valleys.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

* WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County

Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM PST Thursday.

roadways that may be affected by strong winds include Highways

41, 46, and 166 through the mountains.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

* WHAT...South to southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior

Valleys, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa

Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Some roadways that may be affected by strong winds

include US Highways 1 and 101 and State Routes 41, 46, 58, and

166.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley.

Some roadways that may be affected by strong winds include US

Highway 101 and State Routes 41 and 46. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of up to 9 to 18 inches above 7500 feet. South

winds 30 to 45 mph gusting as high as 70 mph across the Ventura

County mountains. The winds will arrive before the significant

snow does.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially Thursday

and Thursday night on Lockwood Valley Road. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage, downed power lines, and will

affect travel on mountain roadways.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST

FRIDAY...

accumulations of up to one to two feet above 7500 feet. South

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusting as high as 60 mph across the Los

Angeles County mountains. The winds will arrive before the

significant snow does.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Friday.

and Thursday night on Angeles Crest and Big Pines Highways. Strong

winds could cause tree damage, downed power lines, and will

