CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 106 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Damaging southerly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley and Motherlode. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during this wind event. The strongest winds will be Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. - A moderate to strong atmospheric river will bring more heavy rain to the area early Wednesday morning into Thursday. Convective precipitation with isolated thunderstorms will begin to develop into Wednesday evening, and will further enhance precipitation rates over the burn scar area. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.