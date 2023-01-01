CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

353 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

California...

Mokelumne River Near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton affecting

Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties.

Cosumnes River Near McConnell affecting Sacramento and San

Joaquin Counties.

Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting Sacramento, Amador and

El Dorado Counties.

For the Mokelumne River...including Benson's Ferry Near Thornton...

Minor flooding is forecast.

For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood

stage.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the

following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php

The next statement will be issued at 9 AM PST.this afternoon at 400

PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.2 feet, Water floods houses in Wilton. The south

bank levee near Wilton is overtopped.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:30 AM PST Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 3:30 AM PST Sunday was 16.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7

feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage

this morning.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.7 feet on 12/31/2005.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cosumnes River near McConnell.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

- At 3:15 AM PST Sunday the stage was 41.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early this morning to a crest of 46.4 feet late this morning.

It will then fall below flood stage late this evening.

- Flood stage is 46.0 feet.

46.3 feet on 12/23/1955.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low

lying areas along the river are flooded.

- At 3:15 AM PST Sunday the stage was 14.9 feet.

late this afternoon and continue rising to 18.9 feet late

tonight.

- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

18.3 feet on 02/18/1986.

