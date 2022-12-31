CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 656 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 6000 FEET REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower through the day, reaching 4500 to 5500 ft by this evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 6000 FEET NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 16 inches above 6500 feet, locally 1 to 3 feet above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, particularly over exposed ridgetops and peaks. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels have dropped to pass level this early morning, including at Donner Pass. Snow levels may rise briefly after sunrise, resulting in a slushy rain\/snow mix at pass level. Snow levels will drop again later through the day with deteriorating travel conditions. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 658 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Milpitas, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Gilroy, Newark, Campbell, Morgan Hill, Menlo Park, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Los Altos, East Palo Alto, Corralitos, Los Altos Hills and Mt. Hamilton. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather