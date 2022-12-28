CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1234 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

Conditions have improved across much of the northern and central

Sacramento Valley, though, some localized dense fog is still

possible over the next hour or two before lifting. Continue to

drive with caution if encounter areas of fog.

