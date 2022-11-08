CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Sacramento CA 215 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Sacramento, northeastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, southwestern El Dorado, southwestern Placer, northwestern Calaveras, southern Nevada and Amador Counties through 245 PM PST... At 213 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from near Lincoln south to Milton, moving northeast around 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail along with heavy rain. Brief funnel clouds are also possible with this line of thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rocklin, Auburn, Placerville, Jackson, San Andreas, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Fair Oaks, Paloma, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, Lincoln, Lake Of The Pines, Ione, Loomis, Rancho Murieta and Rescue. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3790 12099 3821 12100 3877 12139 3908 12107 3819 12044 TIME...MOT...LOC 2213Z 215DEG 22KT 3841 12097 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST * WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southern Trinity Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather