CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

222 PM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times. Snow levels between 3500 to 4500 feet.

Convective snow showers possible through this evening may bring

some quick accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

