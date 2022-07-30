CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

511 PM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LASSEN AND NORTHWESTERN PLUMAS COUNTIES...

At 511 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Dixie Burn Scar near Greenville and near Lake Almanor.

Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen

along the ridges west and south of Greenville and near Almanor and

Prattville along highway 89. Flooding and debris will be most likely

along

Round Valley Road and near Round Valley Reservior south and west of

Greenville and along highway 89 from Greeville to Lake Almanor. The

expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 30 minutes. Additional rainfall

amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Dixie Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Dixie Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Chester, Almanor, Prattville, Lake Almanor West, Lake Almanor

Country Club, Canyondam, East Shore, Caribou, Seneca, Belden,

Twain, Paxton, Indian Falls, Bald Eagle Mountain, Tobin, Crescent

Mills, Storrie, Keddie and Greenville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and

ditches in the Dixie Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather