CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

250 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 100 to

107 possible. Overnight lows from 65 to 75.

* WHERE...The Delta, the Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin

valleys and the adjacent foothills.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both Thursday and Saturday will also be

hot days with moderate heat risk. In addition to hot

temperatures during the daytime, there will be little

overnight relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

