WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 PM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Snow has tapered to light showers with increased snow levels over

the mountains this afternoon. Therefore, the winter weather

advisory has been cancelled.

