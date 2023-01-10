CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ AVALANCHE WARNING The following message is transmitted at the request of the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center. The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has continued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - CA-073 (Eastern Sierra in Mono County) * WHAT...The avalanche danger is High at all elevations. Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday morning(1\/11). * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Virginia Lakes to the north to Bishop Creek to the south. * WHEN...In effect from Mon 07:00 PST to Wed 07:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Very heavy snowfall and extreme winds will create difficult travel conditions and widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY \/ PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http:\/\/www.esavalanche.org\/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather