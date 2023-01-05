CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

AVALANCHE WARNING

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING

07:00 AM PST Thu Jan 05 2023

The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV -

CA-073 (Eastern Sierra in Mono County)

* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will remain HIGH

at all elevations today..

* WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range

between Virginia Lakes to the north to Rock Creek to the south.

* WHEN...In effect from Thu 07:00 AM PST to Fri 07:00 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Heavy snow combined with extreme winds will likely

create widespread areas of unstable snow.

* PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche

conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests,

valley floors, or flat terrain.

Consult http://www.esavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more

detailed information.

Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage

area of this or any avalanche center.

