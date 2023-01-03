CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

409 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...Another Weak System Today Followed by a Bigger Storm Wednesday

and Thursday...

TODAY:

* The system that brought snow to the region last night has

departed, but snow-covered roads and chain controls exist

region-wide. Be sure to leave extra time for the commute this

morning.

* Another weak system will bring renewed snow showers this

afternoon and evening to the Sierra and northeast CA, mainly

from Tahoe north, in addition to far northwest Nevada north of

Gerlach. Snow totals will generally be under one inch.

STRONGER STORM WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY PM:

* Winds across Sierra ridgelines will increase Wednesday afternoon

and peak overnight with gusts likely to exceed 100 mph. Winds

down on the valley floors do not look overly strong but typical

wind prone areas along Highway 395 and Highway 95 near Walker

Lake could experience gusts above 40 mph Wednesday evening and

night.

* Rain and snow return to the region Wednesday through Thursday

night. There will be some breaks, especially for areas east of

the Sierra Wednesday afternoon and evening between the warmer

and colder portions of the storm.

* Snow levels will be tricky with this storm and there may be a

period Wednesday afternoon when they rise to 6500-7500 feet in

the Sierra, but stay near 4000-4500 feet in western Nevada. This

is a situation where rain occurs around Lake Tahoe while snow or

a rain/snow mix occurs in western Nevada valleys. A cold front

will drop snow levels below 5000 feet Wednesday night in the

Sierra, but help lift snow levels into the 4500-5000 foot range

by mid-morning Thursday for western Nevada.

* Total snow projections for this storm range from 2 to 3 feet

along the Sierra crest and 6 to 12 inches for the Tahoe Basin

and foothills of the eastern Sierra, to several inches on

valley floors, mainly near and west of US-95.

* Snow is most likely to arrive at the tail end of the Wednesday

morning commute (around 8 am) for the Greater Reno/Sparks/Carson

City/Minden areas and continue through midday. Another period of

snow is expected late Wednesday night into early Thursday

morning, before snow begins to mix with rain below 5000 feet by

mid-morning. The Thursday morning commute is likely to be slick

and hazardous once again.

* If you have travel plans through the Sierra, prepare for winter

weather driving conditions ahead of time and try to avoid the

worst conditions. Several additional storms are lined up for the

weekend and into next week.

