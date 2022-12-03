CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

130 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected with a 10-15% chance of lightning.

Additional accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 7000 feet,

except 1 to 3 feet above 8000 feet. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with

ridge winds of 75-100 mph.

* WHERE...Mono County.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be relatively high (7500-

8500 feet) through Saturday before gradually falling Sunday

morning. This will result in significant variations of storm

total snowfall between the mountains and communities at lower

elevations in Mono county.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or

check with Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 12 inches, 3 to 7

inches at Lake Tahoe level and 12 to 34 inches above 7500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Lake Tahoe with waves up to

4 feet. Sierra ridge wind gusts of 80-100 mph possible.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Hazardous

boating conditions can be expected on Lake Tahoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will remain relatively high

(7000-7500 feet) Saturday. This will result in copious amounts

of snow at higher elevations with likely all rain at Lake Tahoe

level, including the Truckee and Markleeville areas.

Precipitation will transition to snow overnight into early

Sunday morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches, except 7 to 18 inches west of highway 395.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will continue to be high

through Saturday (4500-5500 feet for Lassen, and 6500-7500 feet

for eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra counties) until overnight

into early Sunday morning. As a result, the highest storm total

snow accumulations will be above these elevations.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

