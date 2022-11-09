CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

348 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...SLICK AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WITH POSSIBLE AREAS OF

BLACK ICE THROUGH THIS MORNING'S COMMUTE...

* While most of the heavy snow has ended, temperatures well below

freezing along with additional snow shower bands overnight,

will produce slick and icy conditions on road surfaces across

eastern California and western Nevada through this morning. The

greatest threat, including black ice that is difficult to see

while driving, will be to bridges and overpasses, elevated

roads, and untreated secondary/side streets.

* It can be very difficult to know if a surface you are driving

on is wet or frozen, especially at night. If you approach an

area that appears wet, reduce your speed considerably and try to

avoid sudden braking or steering, as this can cause a loss of

traction. Leave a lot of space between you and other vehicles.

As always, check with NDOT or Caltrans for the latest road

conditions and chain controls.

