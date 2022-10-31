CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 31, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 1014 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches for elevations above 5500 feet west of US-395. Elsewhere, up to 2 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of steady snow with snow levels crashing from 6500 feet to valley floors on Tuesday can be expected. This will be followed by periods of snow showers on Tuesday night through Wednesday. These showers may bring rapidly changing conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 9 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with 80 to 100 mph gusts along the Sierra crest. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will crash on Tuesday with snow expected for all elevations. There will be an initial band of heavy snow pushing through Tuesday afternoon into the evening. This will be followed by periods of snow showers Tuesday night through Wednesday. These showers may bring rapidly changing conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches west of US-395. Elsewhere, 0 to 2 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph for wind prone locations with 80 to 100 mph gusts for the Sierra crest. * WHERE...Mono County. starting at 7000 feet lowering to valley floors by Tuesday evening. This will be followed by periods of snow showers on Tuesday night through Wednesday. These showers may bring rapidly _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather