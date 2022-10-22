CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 22, 2022

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

256 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING FOR STRONG WINDS ACROSS THE TAHOE BASIN AND SIERRA

FRONT...

* CHANGES...None.

* Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and

Truckee Area, Fire Weather Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front

including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe,

Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Weather

Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern

Mono, Southern Lyon and and Western Mineral Counties.

* Winds...Southwest 25 to 40 mph most areas, with gusts to 60 mph

on mid slopes and foothills possible. Ridge wind gusts 80 to

100 mph.

* Humidity...Recovery is expected to remain moderate at all

elevations and generally at or below 40%.

* Impacts...Strong winds of this magnitude can cause fire to

rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can

contain them.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry

vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires.

Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for

updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN

MONO COUNTY IN THE EASTERN SIERRA...

* Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 274 Southern Mono County.

* Winds...Southwest 25 to 40 mph most areas, with gusts to 60

mph across mid slopes and foothills possible. Ridge wind gusts

80 to 100 mph.

elevations and generally below 40%.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Waves 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.

* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe

County, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Lassen-Eastern

Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder temperatures are expected

Sunday night into Monday morning with a hard freeze all areas.

Now is a good time to winterize irrigation systems and prepare

for routine freezing temperatures.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather