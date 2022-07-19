CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Reno NV 546 PM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Mono, Churchill, Mineral, eastern Pershing, Douglas and Lyon Counties through 715 PM PDT... HAZARD...Moderate to heavy localized rain and frequent lightning, along with winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Localized heavy rain may produce ponding and minor flooding on area roads. Locations impacted include... Fallon, Lovelock, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Benton, Lahontan Reservoir, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Fernley, Hawthorne, Yerington, Middlegate, Silver Springs, Oasis, Trinity Junction, Benton Hot Springs, Mason, Mina and Wabuska. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Avoid flooded roadways and increase braking distance on wet roads. LAT...LON 3842 11926 3937 11942 3965 11911 4086 11824 4086 11765 4068 11764 4068 11730 4000 11754 3988 11746 3958 11747 3938 11776 3910 11778 3901 11818 3892 11819 3847 11770 3789 11842 3748 11786 3746 11871 TIME...MOT...LOC 0042Z 240DEG 49KT 3947 11915 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather