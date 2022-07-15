CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Reno NV

237 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...A few strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Mono,

Mineral and southern Lyon Counties through 400 PM PDT...

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing dust, pea size hail and

frequent lightning.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3754 11849 3846 11934 3904 11891 3903 11809

3901 11818 3892 11819 3848 11770 3790 11834

3789 11842 3747 11783 3746 11784 3746 11825

TIME...MOT...LOC 2133Z 232DEG 20KT 3853 11851

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather